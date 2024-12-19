© 2024 Maine Public

Maine law enforcement uncovers another unlicensed marijuana growing operation

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 19, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST
Marijuana plants growing at a house in Cornville.
Somerset County Sheriff's Office
Marijuana plants growing at a house in Cornville.

Maine law enforcement shut down another unlicensed marijuana growing operation in the town of Cornville yesterday, the latest in a string of similar incidents.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff's office, officers found about 1,500 marijuana plants and more than 50 pounds of processed marijuana.

Two New York residents were arrested at the property and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and cultivation of marijuana.

The Sheriff's office said it has executed 22 search warrants this year relating to illegal marijuana cultivation, a pattern that has drawn the attention of federal prosecutors.

Earlier this year, U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee said federal investigators had identified a pattern of transnational criminal enterprises with alleged ties to China operating unlicensed marijuana growing operations in at least 20 states.

