Portland police make additional arrests related to July fatal shooting

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 20, 2024 at 4:14 PM EST
Portland police have made five arrests in recent days in connection with a fatal July shooting that authorities said stemmed from a dispute between motorcycle clubs.

The suspects range in age from 22 to 48 years old, and are from Windham, Bath, Bowdoin, Portland, and Lewiston. They're facing several charges, including multiple counts of elevated aggravated assault.

The shooting took place on July 30. Four people were injured, including a 54-year old Susan McHugh of Gray, who later died at a hospital.

According to court documents, the incident began at a bar in Westbrook, when a motorcycle club known as FSU allegedly assaulted and robbed members of the Higher Calling Motorcycle Club.

The FSU bikers went to a parking lot on Forest Avenue in Portland. At that point, members of a third group — the Outlaw Motorcycle Club — showed up, and a fight broke out.

Members of both groups fired guns at each other, according to court records.

Portland police are still searching for a suspect from New Hampshire, Kristofer Haken, who police say may be armed, and is possibly associated with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Portland police and the Cumberland County District Attorney's office declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Ari Snider
