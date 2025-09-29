Bangor Studio/Membership Department
South Portland man pleads guilty to murdering 2 people in Westbrook in 2023

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

A South Portland man has pled guilty to murdering a couple in front of their young children in Westbrook two years ago.

In Cumberland County Superior Court today Marcel Lagrange Jr. pled guilty to all six charges against him, including two counts of murder.

According to State Police, Lagrange shot and killed 37-year-old Brittney Cockrell and 41-year-old Michael Hayter, both of Westbrook.

Lagrange was tackled and disarmed by several bystanders as he tried to flee.

Police said they believe there is no connection between the couple and Lagrange.

The couple's two kids, an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were found inside a vehicle where the shootings took place in a parking lot near Bridge Street. They were not injured.
