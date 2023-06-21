Suspect charged in fatal Westbrook shooting makes initial court appearance

The suspect charged in the fatal shooting of a couple in downtown Westbrook earlier this week made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Marcel Lagrange Jr., 24, appeared for his arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court via Zoom and did not enter a plea.

He has a court-appointed attorney and is being held without bail pending a hearing. The state has requested a competency evaluation for Lagrange, who acknowledged in court Wednesday that he had spoken with an attorney and appeared to struggle to recall his date and place of birth.

Lagrange is charged with two counts of murder. State police have identified the victims as 37-year-old Brittney Cockrell and 41-year-old Michael Hayter and said that their young children were found inside the vehicle where the shootings took place. Police have said they believe there is no connection between the couple and Lagrange.

Courthouse clerks in Portland said Wednesday afternoon that a police affidavit wasn't available. A two-page criminal complaint briefly described the counts but contained no other details.