Police charge South Portland man in fatal shooting of a couple in Westbrook

Police have charged a South Portland man with two counts of murder after he allegedly shot a couple in downtown Westbrook Monday night in front of their two young children.

According to state police, 24-year-old Marcel Lagrange Jr., was tackled and disarmed by several bystanders as he tried to flee. They say one bystander was hospitalized with minor injuries after he was physically assaulted by the gunman.

The victims have been identified as 37-year-old Brittney Cockrell and 41-year-old Michael Hayter, both of Westbrook. Police say there is no known connection between the couple and Lagrange. Their two kids, an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were found inside a vehicle where the shootings took place in a parking lot near Bridge Street. They were not injured.

Lagrange is currently being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.