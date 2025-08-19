ICE detains driver that struck woman in Lewiston

Lewiston police say a Massachusetts woman was killed Friday after she was struck by a vehicle that jumped a curb in Kennedy Park.

In a press release police identify her as Elizabeth Camacho from Cambridge, Massachusetts. They say 31-year-old Lionel Francisco was driving on a learner's permit at the time of the crash.

Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed via email Monday ICE took both Francisco and his passenger Wilson Pedro, 34, of Westbrook into custody for "an immigration violation."

According to ICE’s online detainee locator, a person with the name Lionel Francisco is being held in the Strafford County Jail in Dover, New Hampshire. No results appeared for Wilson Pedro.

Laurent said any additional details would need to come from immigration authorities. ICE has not responded to multiple requests for comment.