Western Maine sheriffs say regional jail could save money, fix overcrowding

In a letter sent last week, sheriffs from Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties proposed a joint, regional corrections facility they say will reduce costs and provide better outcomes for inmates.

"The collective approach is far more sustainable and responsive to current and future demands than maintaining multiple small, under resourced jails," Sheriffs Eric Samson in Auburn, Scott Nichols Sr. in Farmington and Christopher Wainwright in Paris wrote.

The proposal did not include a cost estimate or location but argued a centralized jail would consolidate resources and split costs between the three counties.

Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties each operate their own county jails — which have about 250 beds combined.

Rather than each county maintaining its own small facility with "redundant administration," the sheriffs said a joint facility reduces the duplication of roles.

At the same time, they said a larger facility could justify hiring more full-time staff that specialize in fields like behavioral health, substance abuse and reentry programs.

District Attorney Neil McLean wrote in a letter of support that the jails are "dangerously overcrowded" and "not equipped to provide helpful resources or some of the basic needs of inmates."

"This is where our system is now. it requires change," McLean wrote. "A regional corrections facility would allow the counties to pool resources and work collaboratively to address these issues."

The proposal is in its earliest stages, according to Androscoggin County Administrator Jeffery Chute. He said county administrators will meet with the sheriffs in the coming days and discuss paths forward — which could include forming an exploratory committee and conducting a feasibility study.

A decision to build a new jail would have to come before voters in all three counties and could require legislative action.