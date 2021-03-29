-
When lawmakers abruptly ended the second regular session of the Legislature earlier this month, they left some unfinished business. Among the bills left…
Less than a month after the LePage administration announced a controversial plan to overhaul the county jail system, the governor is backing away from the…
AUGUSTA, Maine — The good news for Maine's county jails is that the state has sent out just over $12 million in funding. The bad news is that's not enough…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Democratic-led Maine House has approved a $28 million budget bill that provides emergency money for county jails and funding for…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A legislative committee has unanimously approved a measure to provide $2.4 million for Maine's county jail system, likely averting a…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage continues to vow that he will not appoint anyone to fill empty seats on the state Board of Corrections, unless the…