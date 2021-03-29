-
The Maine Attorney General's consumer protection division is looking for people to become volunteer mediators.For more than 30 years, a free voluntary…
After conducting a review of complaints made against the state's chief medical examiner, the Maine office of the Attorney General says it is standing by…
Bangor lawyer Aaron Frey will take over as Maine’s Attorney General this week, as the current occupant of that position moves up to become the state’s…
Elections aren't over for members of the legislature. They still have to vote for constitutional officers: the Attorney General, Secretary of State and…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Veteran prosecutor Lisa Marchese is Maine's new deputy attorney general and the first woman to be chief of the criminal division of…