Maine attorney general sues Monsanto for PCB contamination

Maine's attorney general is suing Monsanto for manufacturing and selling products containing polychlorinated biphenyl products, or PCBs, despite knowing that the chemicals were toxic to humans, wildlife and the environment.

The federal government banned PCBs in the late 1970s, which Monsanto had been manufacturing since 1929.

"They are the responsible party for PCB contamination because they were the only company making PCBs in the U.S.," said Dr. Gail Carlson, a scientist with nonprofit group Defend Our Health. "There is a legal definition for responsible party under our hazardous waste laws that says the company responsible for the pollution has to clean it up."

The State is seeking monetary damages for injuries and the costs to clean up, monitor, and mitigate the 400 miles of Maine rivers and 1.8 million ocean acres that are currently identified as impaired by PCBs.

Monsanto has paid out hundreds of millions of dollars to other states such as Washington and Oregon to settle similar lawsuits.

