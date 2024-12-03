Lawmakers gathering in Augusta to kick off closely divided session

Maine's newest crop of state lawmakers will gather in Augusta for the first time Wednesday for the start of a new, 2-year legislative session.

The November elections didn't change the overall party dynamics in Augusta. Democrats will still control both the House and Senate when the 132nd Maine Legislature gets underway at around 10 a.m.

But Republicans chipped away at those majorities in both chambers. In the House, for instance, Democrats only outnumber Republicans 76 to 73 plus two independents. The Senate will feature 20 Democrats and 15 Republicans.

The question now is whether the closely divided government will lead to more compromise or political stalemates. The legislative session begins in earnest during the first week of January.

Lawmakers' first major decision on Wednesday will be to select Maine's attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. Traditionally, the people chosen to fill those constitutional officer posts hail from the party with the most seats in the Legislature.

Democrats were caucusing behind closed doors at the State House on Tuesday to select their nominees.

Attorney General Aaron Frey, who has held the post since 2019, if facing a challenge from Maeghan Maloney, the current district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties. On Wednesday, the full Legislature will then decide between the Democratic nominee and the GOP's presumptive choice, Robert Charles. A native of Wayne, Charles is an attorney who served as assistant secretary of state during the George W. Bush administration, focused on international counter-narcotics and drug enforcement.

Two Democratic state lawmakers — Rep. Maureen "Mo" Terry of Gorham and Rep. Joe Perry of Bangor — are also vying for the party's nomination to serve as the next state treasurer. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is unopposed in seeking another term in that office.

Looking farther ahead, lawmakers will have to craft a new two-year budget at a time when the revenue flow into state coffers appears to be flattening. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who is entering her final two years in office, is already signaling that her budget proposal will reflect that reality.