AG finds police justified in August shootout on Piscataqua River Bridge

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published April 2, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT
Police block a ramp to Interstate 95 and the Piscataqua River Bridge in Portsmouth, N.H. after a man connected to a homicide was fatally shot by police and an 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car on the bridge that connects New Hampshire to Maine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
Police block a ramp to Interstate 95 and the Piscataqua River Bridge in Portsmouth, N.H. after a man connected to a homicide was fatally shot by police and an 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car on the bridge that connects New Hampshire to Maine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has found that police were justified in their use of deadly force in an incident last August that ended in a police shootout on the Piscataqua River Bridge.

Trent Weston, of Troy, New Hampshire, was shot several times by New Hampshire and Maine State Police troopers but died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound prior to being hit by bullets fired by police.

Weston had called the police earlier the same day to report he had killed his wife, Brittany Weston, at their home. The couple's 8-year-old son, Benson Weston, was later found dead in Weston's car on the bridge.

The report states that Benson Weston died from multiple gunshot wounds, and evidence indicates the gun was fired from close range inside the car, and the ballistic evidence from the car matched that found at the murder scene in Troy — suggesting that Trent Weston shot him. 

Frey wrote that officers reasonably believed that Weston was about to use unlawful deadly force and were justified in acting to defend themselves.

For more than 20 years, the Maine Office of the Attorney General has investigated incidents of deadly force by police and never found a shooting to be unjustified.
Courts and Crime Attorney General
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
