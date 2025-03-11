Maine AG announces settlement with insulin manufacturer

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said his office has reached a settlement agreement with a pharmaceutical company following scrutiny over its price for insulin products.

The AG's office said that Mainers who have commercial insurance or who are uninsured will be able to buy monthly supplies of Sanofi insulin products for $35 through 2029.

Under the settlement, Sanofi will also implement a messaging program that will alert pharmacists which patients are eligible when filling prescriptions.