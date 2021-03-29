-
Colby College is out with its latest poll on how Mainers plan to vote in the 2020 elections. The survey asked 847 likely voters about several issues, as…
The Maine Republican says, "The decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd."
Friday's passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon for gender equality supporters, is quickly rippling through a hotly contested Maine…
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is calling the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "one of the most prominent legal luminaries of…
Maine’s two U.S. Senators say the $1.5 trillion aid package proposed by a bipartisan group of House lawmakers known as the "Problem Solvers" caucus should…
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon exchanged barbs Friday over health care, judicial appointments and President…
Both of Maine’s Senators are critical of President Trump’s public messaging around the COVID- 19 pandemic, in the wake of newly-released taped interviews…
Republicans fell far short of the sixty votes needed to put their $630 billion stimulus package before the Senate for consideration, and Maine’s two…
The federal government plans to purchase and distribute hundreds of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine. But it faces challenges in storing doses. Maine…
Maine's U.S. senators both decried a move by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to no longer brief committees on election security…