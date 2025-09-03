Health care advocates highlight Trump administration's damage to Maine health care industry

U.S Senate candidate Graham Platner joined a coalition of health care advocates in Bangor today to decry the damage they say the Trump administration is doing to Maine's health care industry.

Platner, who is running for the Democratic Party nomination to challenge Republican Susan Collins, said the "One Big Beautiful Bill" will be devastating for much of the state, and Collins failed to stop it.

"Those are working people," Platner said. "Those are not people who are living lives in which this kind of detrimental impact is going to leave them with other options."

Platner said as an oysterman, the issue is particularly concerning, because injuries are a regular occurrence for anyone working on the water.

He said that if Collins had done more to stop the bill, he likely would not be in the race to challenge her seat.

Advocates said that more than 60,000 Mainers will lose their health insurance, and the bill creates a $436 million hole in the state budget.

State Rep. Ambureen Rana represents part of Bangor and serves on the appropriations committee.

"We know from recent history that conservative policies like this bill only make this crisis worse," Rana said. "Now, more than ever, we need broader investments in health care infrastructure, not less."

Advocates said these cuts come as the state is already grappling with an HIV outbreak in Penobscot County, and as Northern Light Health makes a final effort to resolve contract negotiations with Anthem. Northern Light also announced today the layoff of more than 300 employees.