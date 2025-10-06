Abortion rights advocates criticize Collins on anniversary of vote to confirm Kavanaugh

Planned Parenthood and the Democratic party in Maine are using the anniversary of Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote to go after Republican Senator Susan Collins.

They say Collins bears responsibility for the court's subsequent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a virtual press conference, Sarah Mahoney of Arrowsic said that she had a legal, safe abortion in the 1980s, but many women in the U.S. no longer have access.

"I'm lucky enough to have daughters," Mahoney said. "I'm lucky enough to have granddaughters. And they have fewer rights than I did 40 years ago."

Lisa Margulies of Planned Parenthood said the ruling to overturn Roe has fueled further attempts by anti-abortion politicians to limit access.

"And now they're using every pathway at their disposal, including hamstringing providers financially, to try to ban it in the rest of the country," Margulies said.

A new federal law that cuts Medicaid funding to reproductive health providers who also offer abortions has prompted Maine Family Planning to end primary care services.

Planned Parenthood in Maine is losing roughly $1 million a year, but Margulies said they will continue to serve Medicaid patients.

Planned Parenthood and the Maine Democratic party also criticized Collins' support of First Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Joshua Dunlap of Scarborough. They said he has a history of backing abortion restrictions.

Collins' spokesperson Blake Kernen called the criticism against the senator a "deceptive, partisan attack."

She said Dunlap received a unanimous "well-qualified" rating from the nonpartisan American Bar Association.

Brett Kavanaugh received the same rating.