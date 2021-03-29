-
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sets up a brutal nomination fight, and abortion rights is likely to be a contentious issue.
A U.S. District Court Judge in Bangor has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Maine Family Planning against the Trump administration's so-called "gag rule."The…
The abortion-rights group says the goal of the $45 million campaign is to unseat President Trump as well as elect candidates at all levels who support abortion rights.
A new rule that limits referrals by abortion providers will not take effect in Maine or any other state, due to a Federal Appeals Court action.The legal…
Legislation allowing public financing of abortions for poor Mainers, a measure that would allow what supporters call “death with dignity” and the repeal…
For the second time this week, Maine has expanded access to abortion services. On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills approved a bill that allows advanced practice…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is making it easier to get an abortion with the governor's signing of her bill to allow nurse practitioners and other non-doctors…
The Maine Senate has joined the House in supporting legislation that would allow more medical providers to perform abortions.Sen. Linda Sanborn, a…
Gov. Janet Mills says while some states, including Alabama, are passing restrictions on abortion in hopes that the issue will be put before a more…
The Maine House has passed a bill that would allow physician assistants and advanced-practice registered nurses to perform abortions.Nurse practitioner…