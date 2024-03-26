© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

U.S. Supreme Court ruling on medication abortion case will have implications for Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:05 PM EDT
Abortion-rights activists rally outside the Supreme Court, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in its first abortion case since conservative justices overturned the constitutional right to an abortion two years ago. At stake in Tuesday's arguments is the ease of access to a medication used last year in nearly two-thirds of U.S. abortions. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana/AP
/
FR159526 AP
Abortion-rights activists rally outside the Supreme Court, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in its first abortion case since conservative justices overturned the constitutional right to an abortion two years ago. At stake in Tuesday's arguments is the ease of access to a medication used last year in nearly two-thirds of U.S. abortions. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that seeks to limit the use of a common medication used for abortion.

Anti-abortion rights groups allege that the FDA should never have approved mifepristone more than 20 years ago.

Lisa Margulies, vice president of public affairs in Maine for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, says mifepristone is used in more than half of abortions nationwide, and is even more common in Maine. She says it allows patients to end pregnancies at home or wherever they're most comfortable.

"It also reduces barriers to care such as travel to an in-clinic setting, paying costs associated with that travel such as gas, lodging, and child care," she says. "And some patients opt for it to avoid the potential harassment and intimidation of protesters at health centers."

For now, Margulies says, mifepristone remains available. The Law Court is expected to issue a decision this summer.
Tags
Health mifepristoneU.S. Supreme Courtabortion
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight