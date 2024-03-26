U.S. Supreme Court ruling on medication abortion case will have implications for Maine

On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that seeks to limit the use of a common medication used for abortion.

Anti-abortion rights groups allege that the FDA should never have approved mifepristone more than 20 years ago.

Lisa Margulies, vice president of public affairs in Maine for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, says mifepristone is used in more than half of abortions nationwide, and is even more common in Maine. She says it allows patients to end pregnancies at home or wherever they're most comfortable.

"It also reduces barriers to care such as travel to an in-clinic setting, paying costs associated with that travel such as gas, lodging, and child care," she says. "And some patients opt for it to avoid the potential harassment and intimidation of protesters at health centers."

For now, Margulies says, mifepristone remains available. The Law Court is expected to issue a decision this summer.