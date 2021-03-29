-
President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court dominated the Sunday political shows, with Democrats accusing Republican senators of hypocrisy.
The focus on the court could help energize conservatives in key states. Progressives are fired up, too — immediately after Saturday's announcement, Democrats tied Barrett to a fight for health care.
The Democratic nominee said the winner of the presidential election should select the next nominee. President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his choice for the Supreme Court on Saturday.
The hearings on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett are expected to last four days. President Trump wants a final vote in the Senate before the election.
If confirmed, the 48-year-old judge will solidify the court's conservative majority. Barrett said her judicial philosophy reflects that of her mentor, conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.
The Maine Republican Party and opponents of the use of ranked-choice voting will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, and Maine's highest court must now…
Fifty years ago on Tuesday, the landmark Clean Air Act of 1970 was passed by Congress. Spearheading the measure was Democratic U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie of…
Flags are flying at half-staff in Maine and around the country to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday evening at age 87 due…
The president says he likely will nominate a woman, noting that such a choice "would certainly be appropriate."
The Maine Republican says, "The decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd."