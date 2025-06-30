Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine libraries relieved at Supreme Court decision upholding internet access program

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published June 30, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court is taking up a case Wednesday that could make it harder to sue hotels when their websites are not clear enough about their accommodations for people with disabilities.
Mariam Zuhaib
/
AP file
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023.

Some librarians across Maine are breathing a sigh of relief after the U.S. Supreme Court Friday upheld a program that provides subsidized internet and phone service to rural libraries, schools, and other underserved groups and individuals.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Court said Congress did not overstep its authority in ordering the Federal Communications Commission to operate the Universal Service Fund.

"To have the FCC and the Universal Service Fund maintain their integrity and stay intact is really a wonderful day," said Bridgton Public Library director Amy Stone.

Stone said last year over 22,000 people used the library's internet through public computers or by connecting to the WiFi, and that the library wouldn't be able to afford its internet connection without the subsidy program.

Amy Wisehart, director of the Northeast Harbor Library and president of the Maine Library Association, said the program is crucial for libraries across the state.

"Our small and rural libraries really rely on that internet service to enable them to provide high quality service in really remote areas," she said.

