U.S. Supreme Court declines to review case challenging Maine's Covid vaccine mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a lawsuit filed by Maine health care workers who challenged the Mills Administration's COVID vaccine mandate during the pandemic.

Seven health care workers filed the lawsuit in 2021 claiming that the vaccine mandate was unconstitutional because it failed to provide religious exemptions.

The case was ultimately dismissed by both a district court and appeals court after the mandate ended.

That prompted Liberty Counsel, a national Christian organization, to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. It alleged that Maine officials “suspiciously” rescinded the COVID vaccine mandate to "evade constitutional scrutiny."

In a written release, the organization said that the Supreme Court's decision is not a ruling on the merits of the case.