The Legislature’s Education Committee is considering a bill that would amend Maine’s new vaccination law that was overwhelmingly upheld by voters in last…
Maine voters have upheld a new state law that eliminates religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccinations required to attend school. The campaign…
YOUR VOTE 2020In collaboration with the America Amplified Election Project, we join public radio stations from Vermont and Massachusetts for a…
Maine’s secretary of state's office says it's fielding some complaints from people who felt they were lied to so they would sign a petition in support of…
The Maine House has rejected a Senate-passed religious exemption to the requirement that all Maine schoolchildren be vaccinated. The measure now goes back…
The Maine House voted on Tuesday to repeal all but one exemption to Maine vaccination laws, but not without lengthy debate.House members debated for over…