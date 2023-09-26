© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Initiative aims to make vaccines more accessible to older adults, people with disabilities

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 26, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT
DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school who is working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Dec. 20, 2021, in Federal Way, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP file
Maine's Area Agencies on Aging are launching an effort to make it easier for older adults and people with disabilities to get immunizations.

The AgeWise Maine Initiative will offer clinics for the COVID, flu, and RSV vaccines throughout the state. It's targeting locations that improve access for older adults and people with disabilities, but the clinics are open to any age.

This week, clinics will be held in Sanford, Portland, Hallowell, and Fort Kent.

A searchable database of clinics can be found at https://agewisemaine.org/.

The agencies say immunization rates have been steadily declining among Medicare beneficiaries 65 and older in recent years.

