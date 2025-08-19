American Academy of Pediatrics publishes vaccine recommendations differing from federal guidelines

In an unusual step, the American Academy of Pediatrics has published vaccine recommendations Tuesday that differ from federal guidelines.

The organization recommends that children between six months and two years old receive the Covid vaccine.

That's in contrast to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr's announcement in May that the Covid vaccine would no longer be recommended for healthy children. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control then changed its guidance, advising that parents should consult with physicians about vaccination.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell of the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says pediatricians want to ensure consistency for parents.

"Science doesn't change when the electorate changes who's in the White House," Blaisdell said. "The science for the use of (the) Covid vaccine in children has continued to demonstrate benefit."

A spokesperson for the Maine CDC said it's reviewing the Academy's recommendations and discussing with other states how to handle changing federal guidelines. For now, the agency is advising health providers to follow the last official federal vaccine schedule recommendations, issued in August of last year.