© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Despite Maine's high vaccination rates, lower rural rates are still driving COVID cases and hospitalizations

Maine Public | By Keith Shortall
Published November 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine.

Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah said he does not expect Maine's troubling daily COVID-19 case rates to wane any time soon, despite the state's high vaccination rate.

"I hate to deliver bad news, but when there's bad news I want people to hear it from me. This trend we're seeing of a high plateau of cases and hospitalizations is likely to continue," Shah said on Maine Calling Monday.

Dr. Nirav Shah said while Maine's overall vaccination rate is about 70%, which is one of the highest in the country, rates in several rural counties are much lower than that.
Shah says the lower immunity levels in those areas, combined with colder drier air with the change of season, will make indoor gatherings even more of a risk.

As of Monday morning, Shah says 215 people across the state are in the hospital with COVID-19, 76 are in intensive care, and 33 are on a ventilator.

Tags

Healthcoronavirusvaccination
Keith Shortall
Keith grew up in Thomaston, Maine, and graduated from Bowdoin College in 1982, majoring in philosophy. He began his career in commercial broadcasting in Portland, before moving to Maine Public in 1989. Keith has taken on a number of roles at Maine Public and is the primary editor of Maine news and feature stories aired on Maine Public Radio, and TV news specials including election debates and the annual live State of the State address. Keith is the host and producer of the weekly political roundtable Across the Aisle and on occasion takes the host chair for the daily call-in news program Maine Calling.
See stories by Keith Shortall