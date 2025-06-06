Bangor Studio/Membership Department
School-age vaccination rates in Maine reach record high

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 6, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school who is working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Dec. 20, 2021, in Federal Way, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP file
FILE photo - DeMarcus Hicks gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Dec. 20, 2021, in Federal Way, Wash.

Vaccination rates among school-aged children in Maine are above 97%, according to the latest annual report from the state Center for Disease Control. It's the second year in a row that Maine has achieved so-called "herd immunity."

Maine reached that threshold last year when an average rate hit above 95%. That's enough protection to make it difficult for an infection to spread among the larger population.

The vaccination rate for Maine children has been increasing ever since a law went into effect in 2021 that eliminated philosophical and religious exemptions for vaccines.

While this year's average vaccination rate of more than 97% is a record high, some counties consistently fall well below the average.

Piscataquis County has the lowest vaccination rate in the state, with just under 92% for most required immunizations, and less than 90% for the chickenpox vaccine.
