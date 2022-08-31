Updated Omicron booster shots could be available in Maine next week

In the coming days, the U.S. CDC is expected to grant final authorization of new COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant.

The Maine CDC expects more than 20,000 doses will be available next week.

Individuals who are at least 12 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older can get Moderna. To be eligible, it must be at least two months since individuals received their initial series or booster shot.

The Maine CDC says it expects existing vaccination sites to handle the demand for boosters.

The state's two largest health systems, Northern Light and MaineHealth, say they'll offer doses through primary care offices but could set up walk-in clinics in the future depending on need.

