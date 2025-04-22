Democrats approve bill to increase funding to family planning clinics

Both chambers of the Legislature have given initial approval to a bill that would provide millions of dollars to family planning clinics around the state

Supporters said family planning care network has been essentially flat funded for years despite rising health care costs. The bill under consideration by lawmakers, LD 143, would provide $6.2 million annually during the next two years.

The network of more than 60 health centers, clinics and other facilities provides reproductive health care — such as access to birth control and testing — but not abortion care, although abortion has repeatedly come up during partisan debate over the bill.

Democrats pointed out that the centers also provide primary care, cancer screenings and other health services. Last year, more than 30,000 Maine residents received care at the family planning centers, according to statistics provided by Maine Family Planning, the nonprofit organization that coordinates the network.

"In my district and especially across rural Maine, these health care providers are often the primary and sometimes the only medical resource that folks have access to," Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, said during the House floor debate on Tuesday. "For those living in underserved areas, these clinics represent the difference between receiving essential health care and having to go without."

The 78-66 vote in the House fell along party lines, with Democrats in support and Republicans opposed.

Several Republican lawmakers were skeptical that the money would not ultimately help pay for abortions because those services are offered at some of the same centers.

"Despite testimony after testimony reassuring us that these funds would not be used for abortion services, there is nothing in the bill that restricts the use of these funds," said Rep. Kathy Javner, R-Chester. "And when our (Democratic) colleagues had the opportunity to tighten up the language, they chose not to. I would much rather see these funds go to keeping our labor and delivery units open so that we can celebrate the birth of new Mainers and not mourn their loss."

Four labor and delivery units at hospitals have closed or announced their planned closure so far this year, citing increasing costs and the declining birth rate in many parts of Maine.

The bill received initial approval in the Senate last week during a 21-13 vote that largely fell along party lines. The measure faces additional votes in both chambers. But the bigger challenge could be finding $12 million in the state budget.

The baseline, two-year budget approved earlier this year by the Democratic-controlled Legislature does not include this additional funding. Lawmakers are also considering hundreds of other bills with their own price tags.

The intense competition for money comes at a time when the flow of tax revenues into state coffers is leveling off or could decline if the economy falters.

Supporters of the bill cheered the House and Senate votes, however.

“This action by the House comes at a pivotal moment. After a decade of flat funding, our network of family planning providers is in dire straits,” said George Hill, president and CEO of Maine Family Planning. “With a barrage of political uncertainty at the federal level, passage of LD 143 ensures Mainers can continue to count on us for STI testing and treatment, birth control, cancer screenings, gender-affirming care, and more."