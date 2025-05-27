Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine lawmakers approve law aimed at protecting prescribers of abortion drugs

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 27, 2025 at 5:44 PM EDT
Containers of the medication used to end an early pregnancy sit on a table inside a Planned Parenthood clinic, Oct. 29, 2021, in Fairview Heights, Ill. A report released Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 says most U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery. The trend spiked during the pandemic as telemedicine increased and pills by mail were allowed.
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
Containers of the medication used to end an early pregnancy sit on a table inside a Planned Parenthood clinic, Oct. 29, 2021, in Fairview Heights, Ill.

Maine lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at protecting healthcare providers who prescribe abortion medication.

The bill would allow providers to request that prescription labels for Mifepristone, Misoprostol, and their generics be printed with the name of the prescribing health care facility, rather than the clinician.

Abortion-rights advocates, including Maine Family Planning, said the bill provides important safety protections to health care providers.

New York and Washington have similar shield laws. And legislation is also being considered in Vermont and Colorado.

Maine's bill now heads to Governor Janet Mills' desk for her consideration.
abortion
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
