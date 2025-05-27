Maine lawmakers approve law aimed at protecting prescribers of abortion drugs

Maine lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at protecting healthcare providers who prescribe abortion medication.

The bill would allow providers to request that prescription labels for Mifepristone, Misoprostol, and their generics be printed with the name of the prescribing health care facility, rather than the clinician.

Abortion-rights advocates, including Maine Family Planning, said the bill provides important safety protections to health care providers.

New York and Washington have similar shield laws. And legislation is also being considered in Vermont and Colorado.

Maine's bill now heads to Governor Janet Mills' desk for her consideration.