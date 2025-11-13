Flight reductions will continue even as federal government reopens, jetport officials warn

Passengers flying through the Portland International Jetport may continue to experience delays or canceled flights, even though the government shutdown is officially over.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it will maintain flight reductions at 6% at 40 of the nation's busiest airports until further notice. Virtually all flights to and from Portland serve airports that are directly affected, jetport officials said.

"We are pleased to see the U.S. government reopening,” Paul Bradbury, jetport director, said in a statement. "While it is great news that our federal partners will be receiving paychecks soon, the operational impacts of national flight restrictions will continue until the FAA determines it is appropriate to rescind the emergency order."

Nearly 30% of all flights through the Portland Jetport were delayed over the last week. Nearly 9% of flights were canceled entirely, according to jetport officials.

At the Bangor International Airport, two dozen flights were delayed and nine were canceled over the last week, according to data from the tracking website Flight Aware.