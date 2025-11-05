Maine will reallocate some funds to pay heating assistance benefits to 4,000 households

MaineHousing announced Wednesday that it will use about $2 million in carryover funds to make an initial round of home heating assistance payments.

The state of Maine usually receives federal funds for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, by this time of year. But because the government is shut down, the state hasn't been able to pay fuel providers on behalf of eligible Maine households.

Now, state officials said they will use $2.2 million originally intended for weatherization projects to provide heating assistance benefits to some 4,000 Maine households who signed up for HEAP benefits in August and September.

The state said those who sign up early for HEAP benefits are typically older Mainers or families with young children. Over the next few weeks, those households will see HEAP payments placed in their accounts with their oil, propane, natural gas or electric provider.

“As MaineHousing — like many other agencies and individuals — continues to await the end of the federal government shutdown, it was critical that we do what we can to help alleviate the stress, anxiety, and hardship this prolonged shutdown is causing here in Maine,” MaineHousing Director Dan Brennan said in a statement. “This will help prevent heating emergencies for our most vulnerable neighbors, family members, and friends.”

State officials said Wednesday they believe using last year's carryover funds will help Maine households most at risk of hypothermia. Last year, some 44,000 households in the state received some sort of HEAP benefit.

“Borrowing funds from one program to pay for another is certainly not ideal and is not a long-term solution,” Brennan added. “These programs will be repaid once the federal government reopens and Maine’s HEAP grant is released. By taking this step now as winter approaches, we hope that at least some of our most vulnerable households will be able to avoid a heating emergency.”

The Energy Crisis Intervention Program, which provides heating assistance to families facing an emergency, will also remain unavailable until the government shutdown ends.

Wednesday will mark the 36th day of the government shutdown, making it the longest in U.S. history. State officials said they believe that Maine is in line for about $26 million in federal fuel assistance.

But last week, MaineHousing officials warned that it could take 30 days after the shutdown ends for HEAP funds to be released and made available to the state.