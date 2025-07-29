Lately, empathy has gone from being a desirable trait to a politicized concept. We discuss what empathy means and the role it plays in interpersonal relationships—as well as in today's society. Can someone gain or lose the ability to be empathetic? Is feeling empathy a matter of choice?

Panelist:

Daryl Cameron, associate professor of psychology and director of the Consortium on Moral Decision-Making, Penn State University

VIP Caller:

Julie Quimby, licensed psychologist; founder/CEO, Psychology Specialists of Maine

Nirav Shah, former principal deputy director, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; former director Maine CDC; visiting professor, Colby College

Steven Dyer, instructor of criminology & criminal justice, campus chaplain, Thomas College

Cavenaugh Kelly, assistant professor, College of Health, Husson University

