Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.
Maine Calling
Empathy

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Lately, empathy has gone from being a desirable trait to a politicized concept. We discuss what empathy means and the role it plays in interpersonal relationships—as well as in today's society. Can someone gain or lose the ability to be empathetic? Is feeling empathy a matter of choice?

Daryl Cameron, associate professor of psychology and director of the Consortium on Moral Decision-Making, Penn State University

Julie Quimby, licensed psychologist; founder/CEO, Psychology Specialists of Maine
Nirav Shah, former principal deputy director, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; former director Maine CDC; visiting professor, Colby College
Steven Dyer, instructor of criminology & criminal justice, campus chaplain, Thomas College
Cavenaugh Kelly, assistant professor, College of Health, Husson University

