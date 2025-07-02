Maine AG's office says Rep. Libby's lawsuit is 'moot' after recent House vote

Maine's attorney general's office says a federal lawsuit against House Speaker Ryan Fecteau is "moot" now that lawmakers have lifted restrictions on a Republican at the center of Maine's debate over transgender athletes.

In a letter filed last week with the First Circuit Court of Appeals, Assistant Attorney General Kimberly Patwardhan pointed out that House lawmakers voted last month to lift any voting and speaking restrictions on Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn. Libby had been barred from voting or speaking on the House floor since February after House Democrats censured her over Facebook posts about a transgender high school athlete.

"Accordingly, as of June 25, 2025, there are no longer any restrictions on Rep. Libby’s ability to vote or debate on any matter pending before the House," Patwardhan wrote. "Because there is no relief the Court can now provide to Appellants, this appeal is now moot."

Libby helped thrust Maine into the national spotlight and debate over transgender athletes by posting on Facebook pictures and the name of a transgender athlete who won a girls' high school track championship. The post went viral and, days later, President Donald Trump told Maine Gov. Janet Mills that his administration would withdraw federal funding unless Maine banned transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports. Mills, a Democrat, responded "See you in court."

Democrats in the Maine House responded by accusing Libby in their censure resolution of “reprehensible” and politically motivated actions that could endanger the welfare of the juvenile athlete. Libby refused to apologize, prompting Fecteau to impose the voting and speaking restrictions on her.

She then sued Fecteau in federal court in March, alleging that he was violating her free speech and other constitutional rights by prohibiting her from voting or speaking on the House floor.

The U.S. Supreme Court restored Libby's voting rights in May. But her broader appeal is still pending in federal court.

The court has asked Libby's attorneys to respond to the AG's letter by mid-month. Libby on Wednesday declined further comment until her attorneys have filed that response with the court.