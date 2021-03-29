-
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced an emergency ruling Tuesday removing transgender-specific health services from the list of…
PORTLAND, Maine - A transgender former middle school student who fought to use the bathroom of her choice in Maine is preparing for her big screen debut.…
Portland has become the latest and the largest school district in Maine to adopt an inclusive transgender and gender-expansive student policy. It follows…
A student claims the private, Christian school he’s attended since kindergarten has told him he’s no longer welcome because of his gender identity.…
An outside consultant hired by the Maine Department of Corrections to review suicide prevention practices at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in…
PORTLAND, Maine - A law firm and two support groups are teaming up to help transgender individuals obtain ID's that reflect their gender. Jennifer Levy,…
The mother of a transgender teen who took his own life at the Long Creek Youth Development Center says her son’s mental health needs were going unmet and…
Governor Paul LePage has signed onto a lawsuit against the Obama administration’s guidance around bathroom rights for trangender students. Ten states are…
MILLINOCKET, Maine - Millinocket's school board is set to consider that district's first policy on transgender students when it meets…
PORTLAND, Maine - As of this year, the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center officially has a gender clinic. Though the hospital has…