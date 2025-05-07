Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine Legislature to hear GOP bills targeting trans athletes on girls' sports teams

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler,
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published May 7, 2025 at 5:18 PM EDT
Maine State House at twilight with snow in front and lights on
Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The months-long political battle over transgender athletes competing on girls' sports teams will land in the Maine Legislature on Thursday, as the Judiciary Committee will hold public hearings on a slate of Republican proposals to ban the practice.

Most of the bills take aim at the Maine Human Rights Act and gender identity protections that have existed for years, but have recently been criticized by Republicans and President Donald Trump.

They say that those protections are unfair to female athletes and violate the spirit of Title IX, a 1972 law meant to expand opportunities for women.

The GOP and affiliated interest groups are expected to turn out big crowds for the hearings, but Bre Danvers-Kidman, executive director of Maine Trans Net, hopes lawmakers won't jettison the rights of transgender people.

"This is bait. The federal government is trying to see if we will sacrifice each other. Don't take the bait, because if the legislature can take away the human rights of one small group, they can take away everyone's human rights. If they can do it to us, they can do it to you," Danvers-Kidman said.

Danvers-Kidman was referring to the ongoing pressure campaign by the Trump administration to comply with the president's executive order banning transgender athletes from competing on girls' sports teams.

The issue has simmered for months and is now subject of a lawsuit by the Trump Administration against the state as it attempts to pull Maine's $250 million in federal education funding.

Esta Pratt-Kielley contributed reporting to this story through an interview with Bre Danvers-Kidman.
Tags
Politics Transgenderhigh school sports
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler
Esta Pratt-Kielley
epratt-kielley@mainepublic.org
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley