Chellie Pingree calls for recognition of Palestinian statehood

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District is signing onto a draft letter with roughly a dozen Democratic colleagues urging the Trump administration to recognize Palestine as a state. The letter follows the recent announcements by Canada, the United Kingdom, and France that they plan to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

Pingree says U.S. allies are "standing up for the principles we claim to champion: justice, human rights, and self-determination" and that the U.S. "cannot remain silent while innocent civilians — many of whom are women and children — continue to suffer."

Her Democratic counterpart in Maine's 2nd District is not signing the letter. A spokesperson says U.S. Rep. Jared Golden "believes that the Israeli and Palestinian people must be the ones to determine how to resolve their differences and establish a viable path forward to a sustainable peace.”

Among Maine's senators, Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King told CNN last week he supports a Palestinian state, "otherwise Israel is going to be doomed to a perennial guerrilla war."

A statement from Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins did not directly answer whether she supports statehood for Palestine. Collins said the U.S. should expand humanitarian aid quickly, and along with the international community, "must steadfastly pursue a lasting peace that will benefit the entire region, including families in Gaza and Israel. Hamas and other terrorist organizations must stop their attacks against the Israeli people and recognize Israel’s right to exist."

More than 75% of countries in the United Nations recognize Palestine as a state.