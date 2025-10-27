A week before the election, absentee ballot requests outpacing two years ago

Municipal clerks across Maine are handling more requests for absentee ballots ahead of next Tuesday's election than they did at this point two years ago.

Maine will vote on two statewide referendum questions this year. Question 1 would make numerous changes to Maine's absentee balloting process — including eliminating two days of early voting — and would require voters to show a photo ID before casting a ballot in future elections.

Question 2, meanwhile, proposes a "red flag" gun law that would allow families or household members to directly petition a judge to order someone to give up their firearms if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

Turnout is expected to be relatively low, at least when compared to presidential and gubernatorial elections. But as of Monday afternoon, local clerks had received more than 111,000 requests for absentee ballots, which is more than 10% of the total active voters in the state.

That is far short of the more than 300,000 requests received at this point last year when voters were preparing to elect a new president. But the 2025 numbers so far are ahead of the pace for absentee ballot requests in 2023, when Mainers voted on eight ballot questions, including four proposed constitutional amendments.

"We're seeing strong absentee voting turnout — indeed, the numbers appear to be stronger than in 2023," said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. "Absentee voting is popular. Mainers frequently use it and the strength of absentee ballot turnout signals a strong turnout for this upcoming election."

Thursday is the last day to cast an in-person absentee ballot at a municipal office or to request an absentee ballot. After Thursday, absentee ballots can still be mailed back or deposited in designated drop boxes. But all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

