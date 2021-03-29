-
Superior Court Justice William Stokes has denied a group’s request to order changes in Maine’s election law that would make it easier to vote during the…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is allowing voters to track their absentee ballots online. Officials said Monday that any voter who has requested an absentee…
Voting rights groups are pushing the state to take further steps to ease Mainers' ability to get their votes counted. Anna Kellar of the League of Women…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is taking steps she says will allow Mainers to vote safely in the November election amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.In a press…
Tens of thousands of ballots have been rejected in key battleground states, where the outcome in November for the presidency and other races could be determined by a small number of votes.
Several blind and visually impaired voters have filed a federal lawsuit over their inability to independently mark paper absentee ballots in Maine.The…
Requests for absentee ballots in Maine’s July primary are already over 71,000. That’s double the number from two years ago, when both major parties had…
PORTLAND, Maine - The deadline is drawing near to request absentee ballots ahead of the Maine election.Thursday marks the last day that absentee ballots…
Maine elections officials are reporting a significant spike in the number of requests for absentee ballots. In fact, it’s possible that more than…
Election day isn't until next Tuesday, Nov. 6, but there are a couple important deadlines for voters later this week. Thursday of this week is the…