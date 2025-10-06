Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Early voting starts today in Maine

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published October 6, 2025 at 9:27 AM EDT
Election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Matt Slocum/AP
/
AP
Election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Early voting in Maine begins Monday. Mainers can begin to cast their ballot for the November election either in person or by mail.

In-person absentee voting opens Monday, Oct. 6 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 30 at municipal offices. Check with your town for voting hours and locations.

Mainers can also request to receive an absentee ballot by mail. Requests must be in to your town's municipal clerk by Oct. 30. Absentee ballots must be returned by mail or in person to a municipal ballot box or town office by the time the polls close on Election Day, Nov. 4.

2025 is an off year election, but Mainers will be voting on local races or questions and on two statewide ballot questions.

Question 1 would make multiple changes to Maine's absentee voting procedures and would require a photo ID before submitting a ballot. Question 2 would implement a "red flag" law in Maine, allowing family members to directly petition a judge to restrict a person's access to firearms.
Tags
Politics absentee ballotsvoting
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko