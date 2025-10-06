Early voting starts today in Maine

Early voting in Maine begins Monday. Mainers can begin to cast their ballot for the November election either in person or by mail.

In-person absentee voting opens Monday, Oct. 6 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 30 at municipal offices. Check with your town for voting hours and locations.

Mainers can also request to receive an absentee ballot by mail. Requests must be in to your town's municipal clerk by Oct. 30. Absentee ballots must be returned by mail or in person to a municipal ballot box or town office by the time the polls close on Election Day, Nov. 4.

2025 is an off year election, but Mainers will be voting on local races or questions and on two statewide ballot questions.

Question 1 would make multiple changes to Maine's absentee voting procedures and would require a photo ID before submitting a ballot. Question 2 would implement a "red flag" law in Maine, allowing family members to directly petition a judge to restrict a person's access to firearms.