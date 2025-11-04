Mainers reject voter ID, absentee ballot restrictions as Question 1 fails

Maine voters rejected a referendum on Tuesday that would have required a photo ID to cast a ballot and that proposed multiple changes to Maine’s increasingly popular absentee voting process.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:54 p.m. as initial returns showed strong opposition to Question 1 in more left-leaning coastal Maine but also in some areas of rural western and central Maine. Question 1 was failing 39% to 61% with more than half of the statewide votes counted, according to the AP.

The lopsided outcome represents the latest political defeat for conservatives on an issue that they have been pursuing in Maine for more than a decade. Conservative activists collected more than 170,000 petition signatures to place the issue on the statewide ballot this year after repeatedly failing to get voter ID bills through the Maine Legislature.

But the “overwhelming grassroots support” that campaign organizers said they witnessed during the petition drive failed to carry through to Election Day. Instead, the campaign struggled to compete against better-funded opponents who seized on the proposed changes to absentee balloting as they portrayed Question 1 as an underhanded attempt to disenfranchise voters and making voting more difficult.

“Maine voters know that our elections are safe and secure, and they sent a loud message today that they will fight to protect voting rights,” David Farmer, campaign manager for the group Save Maine Absentee Voting, said in a statement. “This campaign was about standing up for the thousands of Mainers who rely on absentee voting: Our veterans, disabled neighbors, working parents, seniors and countless others. This victory is for them and the thousands of people who knocked on doors, talked to their friends and neighbors, and worked so hard to protect Maine’s elections.”

Thirty-six other states already require voters to show some form of identity, although those laws vary. Question 1 would have added Maine to the roughly two dozen states that require a photo ID — in Maine’s case, either a driver’s license or nondriver ID card issued by the state, a passport or passport card, or an official military or veteran’s ID card. Voters requesting an absentee ballot would have been required to provide their driver’s license number or submit a photocopy of an approved ID to their local election clerk when applying for a ballot.

Opponents predicted the photo ID provisions would disenfranchise voters who are less likely to have a driver’s license, such as the elderly, minorities and disabled Mainers. Supporters, meanwhile, said requiring an ID to vote would reduce the the risk of voter fraud.

But those voter ID provisions took up just two of the 11 pages of statutory language needed to implement the proposed law. The other nine pages were devoted to changes to the absentee balloting process.

Those proposed changes included: eliminating two days of absentee balloting, ending the automatic delivery of absentee ballots to some voters each election, limiting municipalities to one ballot drop box, and no longer allowing absentee ballot requests via phone or requests on behalf of an immediate family member.

Question 1 supporters said those changes would improve the process and help to avoid future issues as more and more Mainers choose to vote absentee rather than cast an in-person ballot on Election Day. But opponents accused the conservative campaigns behind Question 1 of trying to undermine broad participation in elections.

Many voters have embraced absentee balloting, especially since the COVID pandemic. During last year’s presidential election, roughly 45% of Maine voters cast their ballots by mail, deposited them in a ballot drop-box or cast an in-person, early ballot at their town office.

Turnout was expected to be significantly lower during Tuesday’s off-year election. But as of Tuesday afternoon, more than 146,000 voters had requested absentee ballots. Roughly half of those were registered as Democrats while 22% were Republican and 26% were unenrolled.

The Question 1 campaign was spearheaded by a group called Voter ID for ME, which was in turn an offshoot of the conservative political action committee, Dinner Table Action, that put led the petition drive to put the issue before voters. Dinner Table Action and a related group, For Our Future, have become prolific fundraisers in Maine’s conservative activist scene in recent years.

Voter ID for ME raised and spent more than $600,000 on the campaign. The vast majority of that money — $525,000 — came from the Republican State Leadership Committee, a national organization that works to elect GOP candidates to state-level offices.

But the “Yes on 1” campaign was outspent by a coalition of groups opposed to voter ID and the proposed changes to absentee balloting. The largest and best-funded opposition group was Save Maine Absentee Voting ballot question committee, which was a coalition of more than 30 separate organizations that included large labor unions, ACLU-Maine and League of Women Voters.

Save Maine Absentee Voting spent more than $1.5 million on the campaign, according to the most recent data. The top donors to the group included several national labor unions, including the National Education Association and the Service Employees International Union. The Democratic Governor’s Association and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee also spent more than $300,000 combined to defeat Question 1, highlighting the partisan arguments for and against the measure.

