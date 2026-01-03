Maine's congressional delegation has mixed reactions to Trump administration's actions in Venezuela

Maine's two U.S. House members, Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both criticized the Trump administration's military actions and capture of that country's leader on Saturday.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, meanwhile, said the mission "appears to have been a limited scope operation, run in conjunction with law enforcement" and that it effectively apprehended a man she called a "narco-terrorist."

Pingree and Golden, both Democrats, called Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a dictator and an illegitimate leader. But the two Democrats said that President Donald Trump ignored his constitutional obligation to consult with Congress before launching military operations in Venezuela and expressed fears of a dangerous precedent.

Pingree, who represents the 1st District, called Trump's actions "a breathtaking abuse of power, a flagrant violation of the Constitution and international law, and a dangerous escalation."

Pingree also called Maduro a ruthless dictator deserving of international condemnation.

"But the President (Trump) does not have the authority to carry out military or paramilitary actions, seize foreign leaders, or pursue regime change without the explicit authorization of Congress," Pingree said in a statement. "No such authorization was sought or granted. Bypassing Congress in this way is a direct violation of the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution, and it sets a deeply alarming precedent for unchecked executive power in matters of war and peace. This reckless move risks destabilizing an already fragile region, puts millions of civilians at risk, and further isolates us from our friends and allies."

Golden, who represents Maine's 2nd District, said he was not "shedding any tears" for Maduro, who he called an adversary to the U.S.

"But the constitution delegates war powers to Congress and this kind of action should not have happened without consultation of the people's representatives," Golden, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement. "President Trump now says the United States will 'run' Venezuela on an indefinite timeline and alluded to the handover of Venezuelan oil assets to American corporations. Given what we have seen from this administration, my fear is this scenario could easily devolve into quagmire and corruption."

Collins said she received a personal briefing from Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday. Collins also said Congress should have been consulted and "needs to be involved as this situation evolves" but was less critical than her two Democratic colleagues from Maine.

"Maduro was a ruthless dictator who was not considered to be the legitimate leader of Venezuela by both the Biden and Trump administrations as well as by the European Union," Collins said in a statement. "The long-term success of today’s operation will depend on our ability to work with international and private sector partners.”

Independent Sen. Angus King had not yet commented.