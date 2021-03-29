-
Independent Senator Angus King says Maine will get at least $100 million in funding for broadband improvements as part of $10 billion that's been set…
-
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine told fellow members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that anti-terrorist efforts will require…
-
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine is urging national energy efficiency experts to focus more attention on the issue of consumer financing for home…
-
Maine’s two senators both say that President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from the Syrian border and open the door for Turkey to launch an…
-
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine is criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Northern Syria to allow Turkish forces…
-
In an appearance on CNN Tuesday morning, independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine urged President Donald Trump to be cautious about responding to the…
-
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King spent part of the weekend on the Texas border with Mexico, joining a group of about a dozen Senate Democrats who traveled…
-
Maine independent U.S. Sen. Angus King says that he hopes President Donald Trump will reign in his national security team as tensions between the United…
-
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King is urging Energy Secretary Rick Perry to continue funding for research and development.At a hearing of the Energy and…
-
U.S. Senator Angus King is pressing military leaders to provide more information about the resources they need to bolster drug interdiction efforts.“These…