University of Maine at Augusta opens new center focused on nursing and cybersecurity

The University of Maine at Augusta formally opened a new center Tuesday focused on training additional workers in nursing and cybersecurity.

Located near the UMA campus in a former retail shopping space, the new Capital Center complex features several nursing simulation labs that will allow UMA to increase enrollment in its nursing program by nearly 50%. A high-tech cybersecurity lab, meanwhile, will train students as well as business and municipal leaders to respond to the growing threat posed by cyber attacks.

"This center is more than just a building," UMA President Jenifer Cushman said during a grand opening ceremony attended by several hundred people. "It is a symbol of UMA's commitment to innovation, hands-on learning and student success."

Maine has the oldest population in the country. A recent study found that although Maine schools are graduating enough new nurses to replace those who are retiring, the state will still face a shortage of more than 2,800 nurses by 2030. That's because the demand for health care is expected to continue growing as the share of population over age 65 increases in Maine.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who helped secure more than $7 million in federal funding for the Capital Center project, noted that in just five years, UMA's nursing program has grown from roughly 90 students to more than 260.

"And when these investments are fully realized, the number of students studying nursing at UMA will reach 400. Just think about that," Collins said to applause. "UMA is not only making waves in the health care space, it's also preparing students to help protect our nation — particularly our critical infrastructure — from global threats."

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine said there is a critical need for more workers in both fields as Maine's population ages and as everything from banks and hospitals to municipalities are targeted by nonstop cyber attacks.

"This is a case where our great public university is deeply engaged in the work that's necessary to move Maine forward, in health care an in cybersecurity," said King, an independent. "These are such important fields."

Earlier Tuesday, Collins had attended another ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of reconstruction of Route 1 in downtown Searsport. The project took about two years to complete and required lengthy road closures as well as detours around downtown Searsport. Collins, who currently serves as chairwoman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, secured more than $9 million in "congressionally directed spending" — also known as earmarks — for the project.

That ceremony was disrupted by protesters, however, who had gathered along Route 1 and then inside the local community center. According to reporting in the Midcoast Villager as well as videos posted online, protesters loudly booed and shouted over Collins as she tried to speak during the ceremony. Protesters held signs accusing Collins of not doing enough to push back against President Donald Trump on cuts to Medicaid and other programs as well as for her support for Israel during the war in Gaza.

A growing list of Democrats have filed papers to run against the Republican next year. Asked about the protests later in the day, Collins said she believes many Searsport-area residents are pleased with the results of the road and sidewalk reconstruction project.

"Demonstrators seem to be part of the political world nowadays," Collins said. "I talked with many of the demonstrators afterwards and tried to answer their questions."