Nursing workforce growing in Maine, but data indicates 2,800 more needed by 2030

A new report shows initiatives to boost Maine's nursing workforce have been successful, but data still indicates a shortage of more than 2,800 nurses by 2030.

The Maine Nursing Action Coalition report shows the state is graduating enough nurses to keep pace with the number that are retiring.

But the 65 and over age demographic is projected to grow to more than 425,000 Mainers by 2030, double what it was in 2010. And an older population will drive up the demand for healthcare.

Mike Nozdrovicky, Senior Director of Nursing for MaineHealth, said he's encouraged by what he's seeing.

"I'm inspired by the younger nursing workforce and the 65 and over nurses that have stayed in nursing and can pass their knowledge and wisdom to the newer workforce," Nozdrovicky said.

Expanding the number of clinical sites in the state, growing the faculty base, and improving pathways into nursing are attracting students, according to Nozdrovicky.

Sally Weiss of the Maine Hospital Association said lawmakers have approved a tuition reimbursement program to attract educators for nursing programs that don't have enough faculty now.

"How do we expand our faculty to create more opportunities all over the state. Not just in southern Maine but in northern Maine and our rural communities as well," Weiss said.

The Maine Board of Nursing reports nearly 1,000 nursing students a year have taken the licensing exam since 2022.

A data analyst said the state may need to license 500 more nurses per year on top of that number to supply the demand that's coming in 2030.

Read the report here.