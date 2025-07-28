Angus King calls for withdrawing support for Israel 'as long as there are starving children in Gaza'

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine said Monday that he will oppose providing additional U.S. support to Israel over what he says is the country's failure to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

In a strongly worded statement, King called Israel's conduct during the war in Gaza "an affront to human decency." King said that while Israel was justified in responding to the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas, he said "what appears to be a deliberately induced famine among a civilian population ... can never be an acceptable military strategy."

“For these reasons, I am through supporting the actions of the current Israeli government and will advocate — and vote — for an end to any United States support whatsoever until there is a demonstrable change in the direction of Israeli policy," Kind said. "My litmus test will be simple: no aid of any kind as long as there are starving children in Gaza due to the action or inaction of the Israeli government.”

King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, announced the shift at a time when there is growing international condemnation of Israel's war in Gaza and its restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the region. Israel announced on Sunday that it would begin daily, 10-hour pauses in fighting to allow for the distribution of food aid and other assistance. But the United Nations has warned of mass starvation in Gaza.

“While clearly justified in responding to the horrific attack by Hamas on innocent Israeli citizens, that tragic event cannot in turn justify the enormous toll on Palestinian civilians caused by Israel’s relentless bombing campaign and its indifference to the current plight of those trapped in what’s left of Gaza," King said in the statement. "I in no way accept or condone the actions of Hamas, but recent events have placed a moral burden on Israel to ameliorate the current crisis, a burden it has thus far totally failed to meet."

King, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been openly critical of Israel's tactics in Gaza in the past. He voted last November to support resolutions from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to restrict U.S. shipments of offensive weapons to Israel. But King also voted against resolutions in April to block weapons sales to Israel.