Maine Family Planning asks federal judge to restore Medicaid funding

Maine's largest network of reproductive health care clinics asked a federal judge in Portland Thursday to issue an injunction to immediately restore federal Medicaid funding.

Maine Family Planning operates 18 clinics across the state. It's suing the Trump administration over a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that defunds health care providers that also offer abortion services.

Nearly half of the patients who seek non-abortion care at Maine Family Planning are covered by Medicaid, known locally as MaineCare.

Speaking outside the courthouse, President and CEO George Hill said the organization is facing a $1.9 million annual loss. Unless funding is restored, Hill said it will be forced to end primary care services for all patients.

"It's irreparable harm to our patients," he said. "They are going to be going without care if they can't locate transportation and make a two- to three-hour journey from Calais or Machias or Rumford, they're not going to get that care. They're going to go without."

The Center for Reproductive Rights filed the lawsuit on behalf of Maine Family Planning. They're seeking an injunction to immediately restore funding.

Department of Justice attorney Emily Hall declined to comment. During the court hearing, she said the funding cut is only in effect for one year and that the court should uphold the actions of democratically-elected leaders.

Planned Parenthood filed a separate lawsuit over the policy and won a temporary injunction from a federal judge in Boston in late July.