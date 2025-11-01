Collins Center: The Westerlies

Maine Public is a media sponsor of The Westerlies presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. The Westerlies are a brass quartet known for taking inspiration from exploring jazz, folk, and classical music to create sounds with warmth and creativity.

They will perform original works and new arrangements of pieces at the UMaine Machias Performing Arts Center on November 1st at 7:00 pm and Minskey Recital Hall in Orono on November 2nd at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15.