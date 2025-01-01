TEDxDirigo: FLUX brings together Maine’s boldest thinkers, doers, and storytellers for a day of live TEDx talks that explore the forces reshaping our world. From climate and culture to technology and identity, our speakers will challenge assumptions, ignite new ideas, and spark meaningful conversations.

Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor of this experience. Maine Public Members do receive a special ticket discount. Use the code MP2025 when ordering you tickets.

Click here to learn more about TedxDirigo: Flux and to order tickets.

ABOUT TEDx DIRIGO

TEDxDirigo was founded in 2010 as a world-class platform to celebrate innovation and creativity in Maine. In the same spirit of the state motto, TEDxDirigo leads the way with ideas from Maine’s brightest innovators and changemakers. Our goal is for TEDxDirigo to be a catalyst for positive change in the state and world, where new ideas are supported for the greater good of all. Through the popular and effective TED Talk format, we have inspired thousands of live audience members and millions online across the globe.

TEDxDirigo is lovingly created each year by a passionate team of volunteers.

ABOUT TEDx

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.

These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)