We want to meet and speak with you!
Join reporters from Maine Public and the Maine Trust for Local News for a series of listening sessions this fall. What’s going on in Maine that you’d like to see covered? What is happening in your community that we should be aware of? What do you like and not like about our respective coverage of the news so far in 2025?
We are offering two different opportunities to meet our reporters. First, we are holding a series of events we are calling Issues & Ale at local brewpubs. Grab a chair and meet one-on-one with people who cover the state.
We are also providing a more in-depth experience at three libraries in Maine that we’ve aptly called Issues & Conversation sessions. Hear from leadership members of both organizations about the state of the media in Maine today and what best practices news organizations must adhere to moving forward to remain valued and relevant. After each Issues & Conversation event, there will be the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with journalists from both organizations.
Issues & Ale Schedule
- Tuesday, September 30, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Marshall Wharf Brewing Company
36 Marshall Wharf, Belfast
- Hannah Kaufman, news reporter, Central Maine
- Ethan Horton, news reporter, Central Maine
- Scott Monroe (possible)
- Wednesday, October 1, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Argenta Brewing Company
82 Hanover Street Suite 6, Portland
- Leslie Bridgers, columnist
- Alex McCann, news editor
- Riley Board, education reporter
- Tuesday, October 14 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Fogtown Brewing Company
25 Pine Street, Ellsworth
- Tuesday, October 21, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Flight Deck Brewing
11 Atlantic Drive, Brunswick
- Nick McCrea, community editor
- Eric Russell, news editor
- Katie Langley, Midcoast reporter
- Wednesday, October 22, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Mason's Brewing Company
15 Hardy Street, Brewer
- Reuben Schafir, tribal communities reporter
Issues & Conversation Schedule
- Wednesday, October 15, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Lewiston Public Library
200 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
- Ben Bragdon, managing editor, Sun Journal
- Carolyn Fox, executive editor, METLN
- Monday, November 3, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Portland Public Library
5 Monument Square, Portland
- Carolyn Fox, executive editor, METLN
- Julia Arenstam, managing editor, Press Herald
- Thursday, November 6, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Lithgow Public Library
45 Winthrop Street, Augusta
- Scott Monroe, managing editor, METLN
- Jessica Lowell, managing editor, Central Maine