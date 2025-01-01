Join reporters from Maine Public and the Maine Trust for Local News for a series of listening sessions this fall. What’s going on in Maine that you’d like to see covered? What is happening in your community that we should be aware of? What do you like and not like about our respective coverage of the news so far in 2025?

We are offering two different opportunities to meet our reporters. First, we are holding a series of events we are calling Issues & Ale at local brewpubs. Grab a chair and meet one-on-one with people who cover the state.

We are also providing a more in-depth experience at three libraries in Maine that we’ve aptly called Issues & Conversation sessions. Hear from leadership members of both organizations about the state of the media in Maine today and what best practices news organizations must adhere to moving forward to remain valued and relevant. After each Issues & Conversation event, there will be the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with journalists from both organizations.

Issues & Ale Schedule



Tuesday, September 30, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Marshall Wharf Brewing Company

36 Marshall Wharf, Belfast

Hannah Kaufman, news reporter, Central Maine Ethan Horton, news reporter, Central Maine Scott Monroe (possible)

Wednesday, October 1, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Argenta Brewing Company

82 Hanover Street Suite 6, Portland

Leslie Bridgers, columnist Alex McCann, news editor Riley Board, education reporter

Tuesday, October 14 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Fogtown Brewing Company

25 Pine Street, Ellsworth

Tuesday, October 21, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Flight Deck Brewing

11 Atlantic Drive, Brunswick

Nick McCrea, community editor Eric Russell, news editor Katie Langley, Midcoast reporter

Wednesday, October 22, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Mason's Brewing Company

15 Hardy Street, Brewer

Reuben Schafir, tribal communities reporter

Issues & Conversation Schedule



Wednesday, October 15, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Lewiston Public Library

200 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Ben Bragdon, managing editor, Sun Journal Carolyn Fox, executive editor, METLN

Monday, November 3, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Portland Public Library

5 Monument Square, Portland

Carolyn Fox, executive editor, METLN Julia Arenstam, managing editor, Press Herald

