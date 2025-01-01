Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Portland Symphony Orchestra: Rick Steves' Europe

November 8 and 9, 2025
portlandsymphony.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor for Portland Symphony Orchestra's presentation of Rick Steves' Europe. November 8 and 9, 2025.

Maine Public is a media sponsor of the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of Rick Steves’ Europe. Join Rick Steves and the PSO in a unique musical journey combining Europe’s Romantic-era anthems, cinematography, and Rick’s insights into European history.

The performance will be held at Merrill Auditorium on November 8th and 9th and Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount please use the code MainePublic25.